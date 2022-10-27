The shortage of electricity in Kyiv against the backdrop of infrastructure damage has reached 30%, emergency shutdowns are getting tougher. This was announced on October 27 by the city authorities in the Telegram channel.

“A number of critically important facilities of the country have been put out of action. As a result, in Kyiv and the region there was a power shortage in the amount of 30% of consumption. In order to prevent a complete blackout of the capital and central regions of Ukraine, the state energy company Ukrenergo introduces unprecedented emergency restrictions.

The city administration also noted that the previously drawn up schedules for the stabilization power outage are no longer relevant and more stringent measures will be introduced soon.

Earlier, on October 27, Ukrenergo reported that the equipment of the backbone network of the energy system was damaged in the central regions of Ukraine. The company said that new attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure were recorded during the night.

On October 10, Russian troops began inflicting massive strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.