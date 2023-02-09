The Kyiv authorities have renamed Pobedy Avenue and Square, named after the USSR Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This was announced on February 9 by the mayor of the Ukrainian capital Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, now they will be called Brestsky Prospekt and Galitskaya Square.

As Klitschko noted, at a meeting held on Thursday, the administration of the Ukrainian capital decided to rename 31 more streets, lanes, avenues and boulevards. In particular, Michurin Lane will be called Karl Bolsunovsky Lane.

On Thursday, a monument to Soviet General Nikolai Vatutin, installed on the grave of a military leader in Mariinsky Park, next to the building of the Verkhovna Rada, was dismantled in Kyiv.

The work went on for four hours.

On the same day, a monument to Soviet pilot Valery Chkalov was demolished in Kyiv.

On February 7, the demolition of the two monuments was approved by the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. Dmitry Belotserkovets, adviser to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, said that the department would also decide the fate of the monument to the poet Alexander Pushkin in the near future. He added that the department requires the authorities of Kyiv to also agree on a project for the dismantling of the monument to Soviet military leader Nikolai Shchors.

Since 2015, a policy of decommunization has been pursued in Ukraine within the framework of the law “On the Condemnation of the Communist and Nazi Regimes”. The law provides for the renaming of all topographic objects, the names of which are in any way connected with the Soviet Union, as well as the demolition of monuments and the dismantling of memorial plaques.