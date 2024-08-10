The National Security and Defense Council called the concentration of Belarusian forces at the border an attempt to help Russia

The decision to concentrate Belarusian forces at the border could be an attempt to distract the Ukrainian military command in order to help Russia. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko in his Telegram-channel.

In this way, Belarus is trying to divert the attention of the Ukrainian command to another direction, the head of the National Security and Defense Council believes.

“However, it seems to me that [президент Белоруссии Александр] Lukashenko can predict the consequences of any provocations,” Kovalenko assessed the decision of the Belarusian leader.

Since August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have penetrated the Kursk region of Russia and are attempting to penetrate deeper into Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that reserves are being pulled together to repel the invasion.

On August 10, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the redeployment of forces to areas bordering Ukraine and Russia. This decision followed the fact that Ukrainian air objects had appeared over Belarusian territory the day before.