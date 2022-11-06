The mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, warned residents on Sunday, November 6, that a worse scenario is coming due to the constant Russian attacks that leave various parts of the country without water or electricity, amid falling temperatures. Meanwhile, Moscow has accused kyiv of bombing a dam and leaving the Russian-occupied city of Kherson without power or water.

kyiv would be planning the evacuation of the 3 million residents of the city if the Ukrainian capital suffers a total blackout, according to a report in the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

However, Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, assured that “having a plan and being prepared for emergencies does not mean that the evacuation of kyiv is already planned.”

The situation is extremely serious, with 40% of the country’s energy infrastructure damaged or destroyed, amid bombing by the invading troops.

Ukraine’s state power operator Ukrenergo said it has scheduled hourly rotating blackouts in parts of kyiv on Sunday, November 6, but authorities warn they could be left without power, water and heating entirely.

kyiv provides for the deployment of about 1,000 heating points. However, this could be insufficient for the number of residents of the capital.

In the midst of this panorama, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, warned the inhabitants to prepare for the worst, when temperatures drop more and more and winter approaches.

“We are doing everything we can to prevent this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything so that the city is left without heating, without electricity, without water, in general, so that we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each one of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations,” the official told local television.

The nearby regions of Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava are also facing blackouts.

Moscow accuses kyiv of bombing the Kherson dam and leaving the city without light or water

Russian government-imposed officials in the occupied southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday accused forces from the invaded country of shelling the Nova Kajovka dam, damaging three power lines in the region.

According to Moscow, the attack it describes as “sabotage” left at least ten settlements, including the city of Kherson, without water and electricity supplies.

Russian military expert Vladislav Shurigin said the alleged assault would be a sign that the Ukrainian Army would begin an upcoming offensive to recapture the city, the only regional capital occupied by Kremlin troops since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the war. last February 24.

Russia stated in the last few hours that Ukraine is concentrating a large number of armored tanks in that region in the south of the country, one of the four that the Putin government annexed in questionable referendums last September, described by the international community as illegal. .

Meanwhile, the Russian military continues its intense attacks on Ukraine’s crucial infrastructure and worsens the already harsh conditions facing residents after nearly nine months of war.

While Ukraine resists and repels the attacks of the invading troops, the United States privately asks the Government of President Volodímir Zelenski to be publicly willing to start talks with Russia, according to a report in The Washington Post.

After failed negotiations at the beginning of the conflict, kyiv has repeatedly indicated that it is not feasible to engage in dialogue with Moscow while its troops continue to attack and kill Ukrainian citizens.

