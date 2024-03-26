Shmygal: Ukraine expects to receive 16 billion euros from the EU in 2024

Ukraine expects to receive financial assistance in the amount of 16 billion euros from the European Union in 2024 as part of the Ukraine Facility program. This expected amount was stated by the Prime Minister of the Republic Denis Shmygal in his Telegram.

“EU assistance is one of the financial anchors of our state. We expect to receive 16 billion euros this year,” the head of the Ukrainian government wrote.

Shmygal stressed that the issue of a stable source of financing remains very important for Kyiv. He also stated that the Ukrainian side “sees great potential in frozen Russian assets.”

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada deputy Daniil Getmantsev said that Ukraine would run out of money by the end of summer if the United States did not resolve the issue of providing assistance to Kyiv. At the same time, experts give an even more pessimistic forecast for Kyiv.