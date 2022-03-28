Amid intense fighting in different parts of Ukraine, the Kremlin reported on March 28 that the delegations of its country and kyiv will resume talks in Turkey on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled his willingness to discuss adopting a “neutral status” for his nation, but with certain conditions.

One month and four days after Russia launched war against Ukraine, the two sides are still fighting hard on the ground, but suggest an eventual but still elusive diplomatic solution.

Moscow and kyiv will reach a new round of talks on Tuesday, in Turkey, the Kremlin reported on March 28.

However, serious complaints continue from both sides of the conflict. Volodymyr Zelensky’s government accuses the Moscow military of forcibly transferring thousands of Ukrainian citizens to Russian territory, including more than 2,000 children.

For its part, the Kremlin asked to investigate alleged crimes against its troops after the dissemination of a video on social networks showing the mistreatment of its soldiers, allegedly by Ukrainian forces.

Here are the highlights of the day:

9:45 (BOG) Russia denounces torture against its soldiers; kyiv questions the version

The Kremlin denounced that a video circulating on social networks is evidence of torture and “monstrous images” against its soldiers by the Ukrainian military.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the video must be legally assessed and that those who participated should be held responsible.

Senior Ukrainian officials have referred to the images as “fake”. “The enemy produces and shares videos with the inhumane treatment of alleged ‘Russian prisoners’ by ‘Ukrainian soldiers’ in order to discredit the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” said Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces. before Peskov announced an investigation into the video.

For his part, the Ukrainian military spokesman, Oleksander Motuzyanyk, indicated that “currently, no one can confirm or deny the veracity of this video. It is not known where it is happening or who the participants are.”

09:30 (BOG) Russia would shift focus to concentrate on eastern Ukraine

With its aspirations for a quick victory thwarted by stiff Ukrainian resistance, Russia has increasingly focused on crushing Ukraine’s armed forces in the east of the country, hoping to force kyiv to hand over some of the national territory for possibly end the war.

The Russian military declared on Friday that the “first stage of the operation” had been largely completed, allowing Russian troops to focus on their “main goal: the liberation of Donbass.”

Residents walk down a street after receiving humanitarian aid in the separatist-controlled town of Volnovakha in Ukraine’s Donetsk region on March 15, 2022. REUTERS – ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

Analysts quoted by the AP agency point out that the change in strategy could reflect President Vladimir Putin’s recognition that his plan to attack Ukraine had failed, forcing him to reduce his objectives and change tactics in the midst of a disastrous war that turned Russia into a pariah state with a suffocated economy.

09:10 (BOG) Ukraine reports that its troops have retaken control of Irpin

Oleksandr Markushyn, the mayor of Irpin, near kyiv, assured that the Ukrainian forces regained full control of that city, which has been one of the main points of combat with the Russian troops in their attempts to surround the country’s capital.

“We have good news today: Irpin has been released (…) We understand that there will be more attacks on our village and we will defend it bravely,” Markushyn said in a video post on his Telegram account.

However, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported that it sees no signs that the Kremlin troops have given up their plan to try to take the country’s capital.

“According to our information, the Russian Federation has not abandoned its attempts, if not to capture, to encircle kyiv. For now we do not see the movement of enemy forces moving away from kyiv,” a ministry spokesman said.

At the same time, intense fighting is taking place in the town of Izyum, in the Kharkiv Oblast, eastern Ukraine.

08:45 (BOG) The Kremlin affirms that talks with kyiv will resume on Tuesday in Turkey

The Russian government released the information, after the Turkish administration indicated that the meeting would take place on Monday, March 28, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that would be unlikely, given that the negotiators had not yet arrived in Turkey.

President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, agreed in a phone call that Istanbul would host the talks, which Ankara hopes will lead to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Moscow noted that it is important that the talks take place face-to-face, despite little progress in the rounds of negotiations held in Belarus.

Pekov added that nothing has yet been determined about a possible direct dialogue between Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, as the Ukrainian leader requested last week.

08:20 (BOG) Zelensky: Ukraine is ready to discuss possible “neutrality status”

During a video call with Russian journalists, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, said that his country is ready to discuss the adoption of a “neutral status” as part of an eventual peace agreement with Russia.

However, he explained that this pact would have to be guaranteed by third parties and submitted to a referendum. “Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to do it. This is the most important point,” Zelenski said during the communication that lasted 90 minutes.

If that status is confirmed, kyiv would desist from its calls to belong to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), precisely one of the main reasons that triggered the Kremlin’s fury and with which it justified what it calls a “special operation” to “demilitarize” Ukraine. Moscow points out alleged risks to its security due to the expansion of the political-military alliance towards its borders in Eastern Europe.

With peace talks between Russia and Ukraine set to take place in Turkey this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has insisted on the territorial integrity of his country after earlier suggesting he was ready for a compromise https://t.co/nabcsQxVU0 pic.twitter.com/3TNU31T9m3 — Reuters (@Reuters) March 28, 2022



In recent weeks, the Ukrainian president has insisted on the possible accession of his country to the European Union (EU), but has not asked for an eventual membership in NATO, while the organization itself has been against it, after years rapprochement with kyiv.

It is not clear whether this option will be enough for the Kremlin to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

With Reuters and AP