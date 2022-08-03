The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) can mobilize another half a million people if necessary. This was announced on August 3 by the commander of the Ukrainian operational command “South” Andriy Kovalchuk.

According to him, there are no problems with manpower in the Ukrainian troops.

“We have already mobilized half a million men, and we can mobilize another half a million if necessary,” he said in an interview with Focus.

Earlier that day, it became known about the heavy losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the battles for the village of Peski in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). As one of the Ukrainian militants said, all human and material possibilities are almost exhausted.

It also became known that the battalion of the Ukrainian motorized infantry brigade, which suffered losses in the area of ​​​​the village of Peski, was fired upon by its own artillerymen during the retreat. As a result, the unit was actually completely destroyed.

On July 21, the government decided to start mobilizing retirees with combat experience, as Ukraine needs “powerful reserves” for a counteroffensive. The former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Army General Mykola Malomuzh, confirmed this message, noting that mobilization is necessary in order to throw all forces on Kherson.

At the same time, Kyiv has repeatedly recognized the huge losses among the personnel. The numbers varied widely. However, as the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation noted, due to losses, Kyiv throws poorly trained and unprepared representatives of territorial defense to the front line, who serve as cannon fodder for the Ukrainian authorities.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The operation began against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

