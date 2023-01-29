Ukraine has imposed unilateral sanctions against almost 200 organizations from Russia and Belarus. This was reported on Sunday, January 29, on the official website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The decision to include individuals and organizations on the list was made by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Sanctions have affected, among other things, the Uralkali and Belaruskali plants, as well as the Belarusian Railway, notes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Many of the Russian and Belarusian legal entities included in the new list are engaged in leasing.

It is also specified that control over the implementation of this decision of the National Security and Defense Council was entrusted to the organization’s secretary Alexei Danilov.

On January 25, Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian authorities plan to hold a summit in the country on the issue of sanctions against Russia. According to him, the restrictions that have already been introduced against the Russian Federation are not enough.

Earlier that month, President Zelensky signed a decree imposing new sanctions on Russian show business figures. Pop singers Mikhail Shufutinsky, Philip Kirkorov, Lolita Milyavskaya, Irina Allegrova, Dima Bilan, Lyubov Uspenskaya, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Yevgeny Petrosyan, comedian and actor Mikhail Galustyan and others were sanctioned.

Also on the blacklist are TV presenter, ex-citizen of Ukraine Zhanna Badoeva and Ukrainian footballer Anatoly Tymoshchuk, who now works as a coach at Zenit St. Petersburg.

In October 2022, the government of Ukraine agreed on a new sanctions list for individuals and legal entities from Russia. It included more than 3.6 thousand individuals and legal entities, including politicians, businessmen, artists, as well as banks and enterprises in various fields.

Sanctions pressure on Russia intensified after the start of a special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.