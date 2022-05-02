Kyiv (agencies)

The Ukrainian security authorities reported that they discovered a cell of Russian spies. The Ukrainian news agency “Ukrinform” reported that Oleksiy Aristovich, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that one of the spies worked in the Ukrainian General Staff. No details were revealed about the number or members of the spy cell. However, Aristovich mentioned one of the cell’s alleged targets.

He explained that the members of the cell were supposed to “shoot down a passenger plane over Russia or Belarus, and then say that Ukraine is responsible.”

He added that the plan was to use anti-aircraft missiles from Ukrainian stockpiles.