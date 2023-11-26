Kyara Villanella She shone in the Miss Teen Universe, but failed to advance to the next stage of the contest. The Peruvian model, who arrived in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the international pageant was held, impressed the jury in the preliminary stage of the pageant, proof of this is that she won an award for best catwalk. She was decorated in front of everyone and gave emotional words upon receiving the sash from her. She was emerging as the favorite to win the Miss Teen Universe crown, but she remained among the 5 finalists.

Kyara Villanella at Miss Teen Universe: what was so special about her traditional costume?

La República spoke with Kyara Villanella’s designer, Jaguar Cotrina, and he provided details of the special clothing he prepared for the daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito. “It is embroidered and took approximately three months to make. This was a request directly from the Miss Peru organization. This has been inspired by an animal that is in danger of extinction. Kyara was committed to this project because she believes that caring for the environment is important and that we must be aware of the damage that is being done to our mother earth. I do not skimp on the investment and development of my costumes, I always love that that stands out because the jury also sees all of that. “I like to be at the forefront, so I am currently making boots and I prepared some custom-made for Kyara, so that she can wear them next to the traditional costume,” she said.

