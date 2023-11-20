Kyara Villanella She announced through social networks her trip to Colombia to represent Peru in the Miss Teen Universe. The young content creator was farewelled at the Jorge Chávez airport with the national flag and amidst the support of her followers, who gathered to applaud her and wish her the best of success. The model must demonstrate all her skill in front of the judging jury from this Monday, November 20th to Sunday, November 26th.

What did Kyara Villanella say about her participation in Miss Ten Universe 2023?

The young woman was enthusiastic and used her official Instagram account to share an emotional message prior to her participation in the Miss Teen Universe 2023.

“…And we left!!! Super excited and grateful for this great opportunity. Thanks to all the people who welcomed me at the airport. I am proud to be able to represent Peru. “We are ready for the Miss Teen Universe and Peru is going with everything!” reads its latest publication.

How old is Kyara Villanella and when will she participate in Miss Teen Universe?

Kyara Villanella Fujimori he is 15 years old and will soon turn 16, according to what he revealed in an edition of the program ‘Mande qué mande’. Likewise, the Peruvian model is the country’s representative in the contest Miss Teen Universe 2023that will take place in Barranquilla, Colombia.



