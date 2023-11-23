Kyara Villanella She has been standing out in the Miss Teen Universe and hopes to become the first Peruvian to win this beauty pageant. In the preliminary stage, the daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito has undergone talent tests and was surprised by her versatility. For this reason, she qualified for the final of the beauty pageant that will be held in Colombia on November 26. Some passages of her participation went viral on social networks, including her parade in a swimsuit, which generated good comments from her followers.

Kyara Villanella: how was her swimsuit show?

As shown in images on the page of the Miss Teen Universe, the Peruvian model Kyara Villanella wore a red swimsuit and shone on the catwalk. She was very confident on the parade floor and winked her eye or made heart gestures, in the same style as Luciana Fuster.

Kyara Villanella dedicated tender words to her mother

Kyara Villanella He also surprised everyone and everyone by playing the melodies of Yma Sumac . His emotion was so great that she decided to extend a special greeting to his mother. “I just want to say something else: Mom, if you’re watching this, I did it, “I made you proud and I am very happy that you made me sign up for this class, thank you very much mom, I love you”said.

