Kyara Villanella is already in Colombia to participate in the Miss Teen Universe 2023. The Peruvian candidate will have to go through different stages, for which she previously prepared, and be able to leave everything behind. Along these lines, she seeks to be ready for all the challenges that are proposed to her and her fellow contestants, one of these is the swimsuit competition. For this reason, the teenager took advantage of her social networks to respond to some criticism with a strong message.

What did Kyara Villanella respond to the criticism?

One day after appearing in the swimsuit competition of the Miss Teen Universe 2023Kyara Villanella decided to make a publication in which she appears in a swimsuit and left a strong message addressed to people who usually criticize others for their physique.

Kyara Villanella on social media. Photo: Instagram screenshot

“Hey guys, I have a bikini runway one of these days and in order to be confident, I wanted to be able to post a photo of my body with confidence. On the other hand, I wanted to save everything that haters have to say about my body so that they can say it now and not that day. Thank you very much to all the people who have something nice to say.”he commented.

How was Kyara Villanella’s parade at Miss Teen Universe?

On the platforms of Miss Teen Universe All the details of the swimsuit parade that took place as part of the contest were shared. One of those who dazzled with her participation was Kyara Villanella, she was very confident and replicated some gestures of Miss Grand 2023, Luciana Fuster.

