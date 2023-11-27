Kyara Villanella was one of the candidates who stood out the most in the recent edition of the Miss Teen Universe 2023. Although she did not win, she received applause from the public. After her participation in the well-known beauty pageant, she announced on her social networks that she will no longer continue in the world of modeling, generating surprise among the people who have followed her since she was elected Miss Teen Peru. However, the teenager did not rule out representing the country again, but in other areas.

What did Kyara Villanella say after her time at Miss Teen 2023?

Although many showed their support for her participation in the Miss Teen Universe, the daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito She surprised everyone by announcing that she will no longer continue in modeling. She ruled out that her fall in one of her presentations was the reason for her decisive decision.

Kyara Villanella is 16 years old. Photo: Instagram/Kyara Villanella

“I realized a few months ago that it’s not for me and I wanted to end my modeling career when the contest ended. Because of a mistake you can’t stop doing what you like, you keep going. But because of something that bothers you and you don’t “You feel like yourself, yes. I would have said the same thing, with or without a fall.”he explained.

What would Kyara Villanella do after leaving modeling?

Kyara Villanella is already thinking about the future after her experience in the beauty pageants in which he represented Peru. She wants to continue standing out and carrying the name of the country high. After reflecting and deciding that she will not continue modeling on the catwalks, Keiko Fujimori’s daughter revealed that she would like to dedicate herself to other areas.

Kyara Villanella spoke out after losing in the Miss Teen. Photo: Instagram/Kyara Villanella

“Modeling is not for me, but it has been incredible to be able to go through this experience. I am excited about everything that is coming, I would love to represent Peru in powerlifting, write a book, go to an international debate competition and much more. I love you, thank you for all the support,” he said.

Did Kyara Villanella stumble in the Miss Teen Universe?

During the swimsuit parade at the final gala of the Miss Teen Universe, the Peruvian candidate Kyara Villanella suffered an accident at the beginning of her presentation, as she fell while going down a step. However, this never stopped her and she continued walking across the stage and shouting the name of Peru.

