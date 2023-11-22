Heading to the crown. Kyara Villanella is living one of the best moments of her life since she earned the right to represent Peru in the Miss Teen Universe 2023 international beauty pageant. Since her arrival, she has received a large number of compliments due to her confidence and elegance, and this last challenge was no exception. The daughter of Mark Vito She surprised at the parade in a swimsuit, as she captured the attention of the specialists who are already nominating her as the favorite of the contest.

Was Kyara Villanella inspired by Luciana Fuster to walk in the Miss Teen Universe?

Kyara Villanella is shining in the various preliminary competitions of the Miss Teen Universe 2023, which take place in Colombia. She managed to stand out for her great command of English during one of the contest interviews and now caught the attention of many users due to her great confidence in the swimwear parade.

Many people affirmed that the gestures that the daughter of Keiko Fujimori performed were similar to the techniques used by Luciana Fuster to win the Miss Grand International 2023a contest in which he stood out especially for his handling of the catwalk.

Kyara Villanelladid a spectacular job in the catwalk parade in a swimsuit along with her other colleagues and competitors, as she proved the great work she did in conjunction with the organization of theMiss Peru.

It is important to emphasize that when Luciana Fuster took the Miss Grand 2023 crown, Miss Teen Peru congratulated her and highlighted that she was an inspiration for her: “Luciana Fuster, you have silenced many mouths and I am tremendously proud that you were able to fulfill your dream. Now, with great honor and pride, shout out Peru”.

How did Kyara Villanella impress during the Miss Teen Universe?

Kyara has been standing out in the Miss Teen Universe 2023 activities, and the official interview she gave before a dinner prepared by the organization was no exception. And the heir of the Fuerza Popular leader adequately responded to the questions they asked her ingroins, telling his experience inColombiaby trying different stews and visiting tourist places. Furthermore, he said that he had not had the opportunity to listen to much music from that country.

How old is Kyara Villanella and what talent will she surprise with at Miss Teen Universe?

Kyara Villanella FujimoriHe was born in 2007 and is currently 15 years old, according to what he revealed in an edition of the program ‘Mande qué mande’. During the beauty pageant, Miss Teen Universe 2023, her compatriot will present a musical show in which she will play the piano.

Kyara Villanella received the support of her followers in her farewell to Colombia to participate in Miss Teen Universe 2023. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Kyara Villanella

How was the farewell of Kyara Villanella and Keiko Fujimori?

Kyara Villanellaand Keiko Fujimori were recorded while they hugged and said goodbye at the Lima airport, prior to their flight to Colombia for the Miss Teen Universe 2023 pageant. In the clip shared by designer Jaguar Cotrina, you can see how Keiko dedicates a few words to her daughter older, holding her face, which made the moment even more tender.

