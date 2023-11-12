Kyara Villanella Fujimori will seek to leave Peru’s name high at the Miss Teen Universe 2023 that will take place in the coming days in Colombia. It should be noted that the daughter of Mark Vito and Keiko Fujimori has established herself as one of the favorites to win this beauty contest, since she has been one of the most voted on the web. Before traveling outside of Peru to participate in this pageant, the heir of the Fuerza Popular leader was encouraged to parade in an event as part of the 51st edition of Japan Cultural Week.

What was Kyara Villanella’s kimono catwalk like?

Last Saturday, November 11, Kyara Villanella Fujimori was invited to the 51st edition of Japan Cultural Week held at the Peruvian Japanese Cultural Center, where he dazzled those present with a parade in a kimono suit. Through her social networks, the Peruvian model was encouraged to share some photographs of her participation in this event.

“I thank the Peruvian Japanese Women’s Association and its president, Juana Mie Arakaki, for the invitation to participate in the beautiful kimono parade,” wrote the daughter of Mark Vito and Keiko Fujimori in a post in which he included various photographs of his participation. Her followers were surprised by these snapshots and did not hesitate to praise her beauty.

Kyara Villanella was invited to a cultural event in which she paraded in a kimono suit. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Kyara Villanella

When will Kyara Villanella participate in Miss Teen Universe 2023?

Kyara Villanella Fujimoriwho is still 15 years old and about to turn 16, will represent Peru in the contest Miss Teen Universe 2023which will be carried out from November 20 to 26 this year in Barranquilla, Colombia. In that beauty pageant, the Peruvian model will present a musical show in which she will play the piano.