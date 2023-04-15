Kyara Vilanella Fujimori will be the Peruvian candidate in Miss Teen Universe in its next edition in Puerto Rico. The daughter of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito will seek to bring the crown of the beauty pageant to our country and she was excited at her coronation in the program “Send whoever is in charge.” As you remember, the teenager was part of Miss Peru La Pre, a contest in which a group of young people prepared to become beauty queens and represent Peru.

Luisa María Laverde, current Miss Teen Universe, of Colombian origin, named her as such and placed the respective crown on her. After that, the young model paraded in front of María Pía, ‘Carlota’ and the other guests of the América TV show.

Kyara Vilanella talked about her dad’s amazing change

Mark Vito, has been a trend in the last hours after the publication of a TikTok where he is seen with a totally renewed appearance. Given this, in the program “Send whoever is in charge”, her daughter Kyara Vilanella was consulted on the subject and this is what she said.

“I guess you’ve already seen my dad’s TikTok. I would like to too, after the contest is over, obviously, but it’s something I do with my dad,” he explained.

