Kyara VillanellaShe was in the top 5 at Miss Teen Universe 2023, which took place from November 20 to 25. Although the Peruvian model did not manage to obtain first place, she had an excellent performance in the contest. In that sense, the 15-year-old girl won several awards: for best catwalk for her parade in an evening dress, for her best social project, and also for the most popular. Despite these achievements, Mark Vito’s heir commented that she does not feel well and sent a message to her mother, Keiko Fujimori, through her social networks.

What did Keiko Fujimori say to Kyara Villanella?

After it was known that Kyara Villanella She placed fifth in Miss Teen Universe 2023, Keiko Fujimori He sent a message to his daughter through his Instagram account.

“This contest allowed you to share with the world your beauty, intelligence, sympathy, talent and strength. You have left the name of Peru high. As a mother, I feel very proud!” wrote the leader of Fuerza Popular, who also applauded her daughter for getting up after the fall she had during the final gala of the beauty contest.

“You knew how to stand out for your sincerity, defend your ideas and overcome unforeseen events”he added Keiko Fujimori.

Keiko Fujimori highlighted the qualities of her daughter Kyara during her performance at Miss Teen Universe 2023. Photo: Instagram/Keiko Fujimori

What message did Kyara Villanella send to her mother Keiko?

Kyara Villanella He was encouraged to comment on the publication his mother made, Keiko Fujimori, and sent him a long message. “Thank you, mom, but it still makes me sad that due to a fall, all my performance during the week has disappeared and that the thinking of many Peruvians has changed to think that I didn’t make an effort,” she said at the beginning.

“I gave my all and it wasn’t enough, I just need some time to heal (…). I feel like I let Peru down (…). I love you, mommy, but I need some time alone”added the 15 year old young man.

Kyara Villanella maintained that “she needs time to heal” after losing at Miss Teen Universe 2023. Photo: Instagram/Keiko Fujimori

Is Kyara Villanella retiring from beauty pageants?

After her participation in Miss Teen Universe 2023, Kyara Villanella announced through her social networks that she was officially retiring from beauty pageants. “Modeling is not for me, but it has been incredible to be able to go through this experience,” she said at the beginning.

After that, the heiress of Keiko Fujimori and Mark Vito revealed what she would like to do. “I am excited about everything that is coming, I would love to represent Peru in powerlifting, write a book, go to an international debate competition and much more,” he pointed.