In the ninth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played in Sharjah, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has decided to bowl first after winning the toss. This is the Royals’ second match, while Punjab are playing their third match. Punjab has lost in one of their opening two matches, while they have won in one. At the same time, the Royals won their first match.

Talking about the team, the Royals have included Jose Butler and Ankit Rajput in the playing XI, replacing David Miller and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Kings XI have not made any changes to their squad which means Chris Gayle will have to wait for their first match play this season.

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Steve Smith (captain), Jose Butler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Joffra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajput.

