The match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday in the 13th season of IPL was very exciting. By the 18th over of Punjab’s innings, the match had been one-sided but the team led by KL Rahul somehow managed to win the last ball. While the batsmen did wonders in this match, in the bowling, Mohammed Shami achieved such a feat which only 7 bowlers have been able to bowl in the IPL earlier.

Bangalore could not win on increased expectations

Let us tell you that in this match RCB captain Virat Kohli decided to bat first after winning the toss. The start was good, but the pace of scoring runs fell in the middle overs. When Virat and AB de Villiers, who scored 73 not out off 33 balls in the last match, were present at the crease, fans’ expectations were raised. But Mohammed Shami lost all hope and Virat Kohli and de Villiers had to go to the pavilion in the same over. In the 18th and his third over of RCB innings, Shami caught de Villiers at the hands of Hooda and Virat’s catch KL Rahul caught behind the wicket.

Shami did this feat

With this, Mohammed Shami became the eighth bowler of the IPL, dismissing Virat and de Villiers in the same over. The first seven bowlers have done the miracle to send these two best batsmen of Du Nia, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same over. Shreyas Gopal did this last year.

Earlier, Jacques Kallis, 2012, Dhawal Kulkarni, 2013, Ashish Nehra, 2015, Krunal Pandya, 2016, Thisara Perera, 2016, Nitish Rana, 2018, Shreyas Gopal, 2019 and now Mohammed Shami, 2020 have done it.

Let us know that this match played between RCB and Kings XI Punjab has been won by Punjab team by 8 wickets.

Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, returned to form, recorded his name

RCB vs KXIP: Chris Gayle says after Punjab victory- Universe boss was batting