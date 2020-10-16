In the IPL-13 match against Kings XI Punjab, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper AB de Villiers was sent down the batting order on Thursday. Although this decision proved to be correct and the team had to face defeat on the last ball in the match, but captain Virat Kohli said that it was a considered strategy.Virat said that this strategy did not work in the match against Kings XI Punjab. RCB, batting first, scored 171 for six wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Punjab won by scoring 177 runs for two wickets.

De Villiers, who scored 73 off 33 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, was sent to number six instead of number four. Washington Sundar and Shivam Dubey were fielded to bat before them. Kohli said that this strategy did not prove effective but the bowlers should have defended 171 runs.



RCB Captain Kohli said, ‘We talked about this, we wanted the combination of right and left handed batsmen to be there during the batting as the two leg spinners were bowling. Many times things are not according to you. We wanted Shivam Dubey and Washington Sundar to get a chance to bat.

He also expressed surprise that Punjab won the last ball of the match, which should have ended in the 18th over. Kohli said at the award ceremony after the match, ‘It was quite surprising. We felt that the match could end in the 18th over. A bit of pressure in the last over can confuse you and in such a situation anything is possible.



Kohli, however, praised Kings XI Punjab’s good performance and said that his team was not in a better position in the match. The batsman, who scored 48 off 39 balls in the match, said, ‘Punjab performed well. We were not in a better position than this. ‘ Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul was the man of the match, scoring an unbeaten 61 in the match.