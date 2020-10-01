Mumbai Indians scored a target of 192 for Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Thursday, thanks to a brilliant half-century by captain Rohit Sharma (70) and then a stormy innings by Karen Pollard (47 not out). Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Mumbai team scored 191 runs for four wickets in the scheduled 20 overs. Rohit hit 8 fours and 3 sixes in his 45-ball innings.

On this special occasion, the captain was cheering him on his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Adara. While sharing the picture, Mumbai Indians wrote – When Papa goes ahead, he is leading the team…. In the picture, the cute daughter is seen waving the flag of Mumbai Indians in her hands, while Ritika is sitting behind.

For Mumbai, apart from Rohit and Pollard, Hardik Pandya scored an unbeaten 30 (11 balls, 3 fours, 2 sixes) and Ishaan Kishan scored 28 runs. Earlier, a photo of Hardik Pandya’s wife Natasha Stankovich and her son went viral on social media.

