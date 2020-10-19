On Sunday, there was a strong match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL-2020. The Punjab team won the match in the fork. While the Punjab team was turning the game over in the Super Over, at the stadium, the enthusiasm of the team’s mistress Preity Zinta was also worth watching. Preity’s videos and pictures are now going viral on social media.

This video of Preity is going viral



In the video which is going viral on social media, Preity Zinta is jumping in joy of her team’s victory. One user shared the video and wrote, ‘Crazy! Stress level was high. It is a pleasure for Preity Zinta. Unimaginable match. ‘

Cricket is a game of uncertainties

The way the KXIP vs MI match was overturned on Sunday, the thrill was at its peak and the old saying was again remembered that cricket is a game of uncertainties. Social media users are describing Punjab’s victory as a powerful example of Team Effort.

Victory after not one, two super overs

Explain that the first super over was also tied after the tie was scored in the match of Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians. The result of the match came from the second super over. Both teams scored 176 runs and in the first super over both scored 5-5 runs. The match then moved on to another super over, where Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal brought the team a memorable win.