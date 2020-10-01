Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has created a new record in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has become the third batsman (5000 runs in IPL) to complete 5000 runs in IPL. On Thursday, he made a record against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Abu Dhabi. He missed the figure against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rohit had scored 8 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), leaving him just two runs away from the 5000 mark. Now against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi, he made his name in the list of batsmen who scored 5000 runs in IPL, by making Mohammed Shami on his first ball in the innings (first ball of the second over of the innings). Please tell that Rohit needed 90 runs to complete 5000 runs in IPL before this match.

Third batsman after Virat and Raina

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit is the third batsman to appear in this list. Talking about the batsmen who have scored the most runs in IPL, Virat Kohli has topped with 5430 runs in 180 matches. It is followed by Suresh Raina from Chennai Super Kings. He has scored 5368 runs in 193 matches. With Raina not playing this season, Rohit will have a chance to come second after Virat Kohli.

This record is also special

Rohit made his IPL debut in 2008 with Deccan Chargers. He used to bat in the middle order first, but after opening, his records became excellent. Along with this, Rohit also completed 200 sixes in IPL during this innings. Rohit is the second Indian batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had completed 200 sixes in this league before him.

Dhoni has hit 212 sixes in 193 matches. Chris Gayle is at the forefront of the list of six batsmen in IPL who have hit 326 sixes in 125 matches. After this, AB de Villiers has hit 219 sixes in 157 matches. Rohit is the fourth batsman to hit 200 sixes in IPL.