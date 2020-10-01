Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma played a brilliant knock of 70 against Kings XI Punjab and his innings ended with Mohammed Shami. Rohit was caught by Jimmy Neesham at the boundary line after scoring 70 off 45 balls, but Glenn Maxwell had a big hand in it. The way Rohit was dismissed, he has also been dismissed in 2018. Then he was playing against Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and even then Maxwell had a big hand in his wicket. Maxwell leapt the ball and bounced the ball to the fielder standing nearby before stepping outside the boundary line.

With the return of Bravo and Rayudu, this could be something CSK’s playing XI

Both videos are now going viral on Twitter. Then Trent Bolt caught the catch and in this match, Ginny Neesham took the catch. The funny thing is that both times the fielder in whose hands Maxwell’s ball went, he was a New Zealand player. Another funny thing is that this time Trent Boult is playing for Mumbai Indians. This video is becoming very viral on social media, in which both Rohit’s 2018 out and 2020 is out. Watch video

In 2018 – Rohit (c) Maxwell and boult

In 2020 – Rohit (c) Maxwell And neesham pic.twitter.com/BCbo1CoUVA – Preetham ⚡ (@SattiPreetham) October 1, 2020

Maxwell Special To Dismiss Rohit

2018 2020 pic.twitter.com/P4knVQOT8U – 183 * (@ Vineeth_777) October 1, 2020

What a thriller catch by Maxwell pic.twitter.com/jgzvrf3h4k – Yashwant Kewat (@ YashwantKewat5) October 1, 2020

IPL 2020 KXIPvMI: ‘Hitman’ joins Virat and Raina’s special club

Rohit also completed 5000 runs in IPL during this match. He is the third cricketer after Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina to do so. Rohit has scored 5068 runs in 192 matches at an average of 31.87 and a strike rate of 131.26, during which he has scored 1 century and 38 half-century. Virat Kohli holds the record for most runs in IPL. Virat has scored a total of 5430 runs in 180 matches at an average of 37.19 and a strike rate of 131.12, followed by Raina. Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 IPL matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14. Rohit is at number three in terms of highest runs in IPL, while Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is at number four. Warner has 4793 runs in his account.