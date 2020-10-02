new Delhi: Kings Eleven Punjab once again missed the victory after a good start. Punjab suffered a 48-run defeat at the hands of Mumbai in the 13th match of the Indian Premier League season. After this defeat, team captain KL Rahul admitted that he would have to field an extra bowler.

Talking after the match, Rahul said, “I would not say it is a frustrating defeat, but disappointment.” He said that we could have won three out of four matches. We made some mistakes in this match. Hopefully we will play strongly in the next matches. One more bowler is needed or an all-rounder who can do both batting and bowling. We will decide together with the coaches.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal did not bat in today’s match. The result of this was that the Ranbankure of the Kings were able to score 143 runs after losing eight wickets in 20 overs, while they had a target of 192 runs to win.

Let us tell you that only two batsmen of Kings Eleven Punjab are on top in terms of scoring the most runs in IPL season 13. Mayank Agarwal leads the table with 246 runs on the first, while KL Rahul is in second place with 239 runs, while in the case of most wickets, Mohammed Shami, the bowler of the Kings, is at number one with eight wickets.

After winning against Punjab, Mumbai Indians has now reached the first position in the IPL season 13 table. Mumbai has won two out of four matches and lost two. At the same time, Punjab is at sixth position with three out of four defeats.

read this also:

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma created history after Kohli-Raina, became the third player to score 5000 runs in IPL.

IPL 2020: Violation of ‘bio-bubble’ will impose fine of one crore on the team, players will be out, know its rules