Today the 13th match of IPL is being played between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has decided to field first by winning the toss here. The Punjab team has made a change in this match, today giving Krishnappa Gautam a chance in place of Murgan Ashwin. Mumbai’s team has entered the field without any change in this match.

In the tournament, both teams are standing at an equal footing. Both of them had to face defeat in their first and third matches, while both teams won in their second matches. Both teams have lost their respective matches in a Superover.

Head to head

A total of 24 matches have been played between the two teams so far. Out of this, the Mumbai team has won 13, while 11 matches have been won by Punjab. However, records do not matter much in this season.

Who is in the points table?

Talking about the points table, Punjab is at 5th and Mumbai is at sixth position. Both teams have lost two out of 3 matches. However, Punjab is still up on the basis of better runrate. Let us see which teams can land with the team in Abu Dhabi.



Playing XI of both teams in today’s match

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Krishnappa Gautam, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami