KXIP vs MI LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) would like to make a fresh start in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), leaving behind close losses in their previous matches. The match between the two teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Punjab was defeated by Rajasthan Royals in the last match.

On the basis of Mayank Agarwal’s first century and captain Lokesh Rahul’s finest innings, Punjab batted first and scored a huge score. But after Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Rajasthan Tewatiya’s incredible performance, Rajasthan defeated Punjab by achieving that goal. There is no problem for Punjab in batting. Rahul and Mayank are in form. In the middle order are Karun Nair, Sarfaraz, Niklos Puran, Glenn Maxwell.

At the same time, if Mumbai was talked about, he too had returned from the defeat, but in the Super Over, his luck was answered where Bangalore defeated him. Mumbai’s upper-order was definitely a failure against Bangalore but Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav did well in the previous matches. Therefore, Mumbai will not worry about batting. In the bowling department, the team has Jaspreet Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson. The spin has Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians potential playing XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jaspreet Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Vijolane. , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brarar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (wicketkeeper / captain), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh