new Delhi: Today, the teams of Mumbai Indians and Kings Eleven Punjab are face to face in the Indian Premier League. Batting first after losing the toss, Mumbai has set a target of 192 runs in front of Punjab. His captain Rohit Sharma played an important role in bringing Mumbai to this big score. However, Rohit’s innings ended with a catch which is being highly appreciated.

After completing the half-century, when Rohit Sharma was seen to be in rhythm, then he was out in the circle of air firing. Looking explosive in the 16th over, Rohit became the victim of a superb fielding of two players on the very first ball of the 17th over.

Actually, to throw the 16th over, skipper KL Rahul put the ball in the hands of Mohammed Shami. On Shami’s ball, Rohit fired an aerial fire which Maxwell tried to catch by running towards the long off. He threw the ball towards Neesham before catching the catch and crossing the boundary. Neesham, who stood on long on, also made no mistake and supported Maxwell’s strong fielding.

Let us tell you that many such catches have also been caught in IPL earlier. This catch of Neesham and Maxwell is also being praised. Before being dismissed in this match, Rohit Sharma played a good innings of 70 runs with the help of four fours and three sixes in 45 balls.

