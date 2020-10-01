In the 13th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) have returned to the winning track, defeating Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 48 runs. This is her second win in 4 matches, thanks to which she has reached the top of the points table (based on run rate). In the match, Mumbai Indians scored 191 for 4 wickets thanks to captain Rohit Sharma (70 runs from 45 balls), Kairan Pollard (47 not out from 20 balls) and Hardik Pandya (30 not out from 11 balls). In reply, Punjabi could score 143 runs for 8 wickets in front of Mumbai’s bowling.

Mayank Agarwal gave Kings XI Punjab the chase after chasing a big target, but the team came under pressure after two batsmen returned to the pavilion in the 5th and 6th overs. Bumrah, who came to the 5th over, bowled Mayank. He scored 25 runs in 18 balls with the help of 3 fours. After this, Krunal Pandya bowled Karun Nair in the sixth over before opening the account. Punjab’s score was reduced to 39 for two.

The charismatic in-form KL Rahul was expected to take the team to the fore, but young spinner Rahul Chahar made the Punjab captain clean and bowled the fans’ dreams. Rahul returned with 17 runs off 19 balls. However, Nicholas Pooran took over from here. He took the team beyond 100 runs with 3 fours and 2 sixes, but he was caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Cock in the wake of Pattinson making the cut. He scored 44 runs in 27 balls.

This was followed by Rahul Chahar to Glenn McSwell (11), while James Neesham (7) was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah to dominate Mumbai in the match. The right hope also ended with Sarfraz Khan (7) being dismissed. Krishnappa Gautam made 22 runs in 13 balls in the last, but the mountain did not hit the target. For Mumbai, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar took two wickets each, while Trent Boult and Krunal Pandya got one wicket each.

Earlier, after Rohit Sharma’s brilliant half-century, Mumbai Indians scored 191 for 4 against Kings XI Punjab on the basis of Atish, who came off the bat of Karen Pollard and Hardik Pandya in the last over. Rohit was dismissed after scoring 70 runs off 45 balls. After this, Pollard and Pandya took the front and hit fours and sixes as they wanted. Both added 67 runs in just 25 balls.

Defending champions Mumbai did not have a good start. Sheldon Cottrell also did not allow Quinton de Cock to open the account and sent the pavilion off the fifth ball of the first over. Cottrell, bowling five sixes in one over in the previous match, bowled quite disciplined today.

Rohit completed 5000 runs with fours

Rohit completed 5000 runs in IPL with a brilliant cover drive on the very first ball of the innings. More runs than them are in the names of Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina. The umpire gave Rohit lbw to Mohammed Shami in the over but the decision had to be changed after the review.

At the other end, Suryakumar Yadav took two consecutive fours, taking inspiration from the captain. In the fourth over, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi came in whose over, Mohammad Shami dismissed Suryakumar on a precise throw. Ishaan Kishan, who scored a brilliant 99 in the last match, was dismissed for 28 runs off 32 balls.

Mumbai’s score was 87 for three at the end of the 14th over, but Pollard and Rohit extended the rung with Ravi Bishnoi hitting a six in the 15th over. Rohit scored 22 runs in the 16th over bowled by Jimmy Neesham. Mumbai scored 25 runs in the last over when Pollard hit three consecutive sixes off Krishnappa Gautam’s last three balls. Pollard and Pandya scored 19 in the 19th over and 18 in the 18th over.