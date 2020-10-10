KXIP vs KKR: In the 24th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs. This is Punjab’s sixth defeat in this season. At one time it seemed as if Punjab would easily win this match, but in the last four overs, it lost the winning match. In this way, Punjab suffered its fifth consecutive defeat.

However, on the last ball it seemed that this match was tied and now its result will come from the super over. But Kolkata’s team won this match by a few millimeters. In fact, when Punjab needed 7 runs off the final ball of the match, Maxwell played for a six against Narine, but the ball fell just a few millimeters before the boundary and Punjab got a four. If it had been a six, a super over would have been played to get the result of the match.

In this way, after the defeat of Punjab in the exciting match, the cricket giants including the fans also surprised. However, many former cricketers called it Punjab’s bad luck.

Wow! I don’t have words for what I have just witnessed. Brilliant captaincy from @DineshKarthik and what a comeback by @KKRiders ! “Never say die” should be the theme of this IPL! @lionsdenkxip need some serious strategy rejig! #KKRvsKXIP #IPLinUAE – Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 10, 2020

At the same time, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also expressed surprise at the defeat of Punjab. He said it was an incredible result. If your openers have given a great start, then you cannot take the game so deep. Bad luck of Punjab. Dinesh Karthik proved to be a game changer.

That was a unbelievable result for @KKRiders ! U cannot take the game so deep if your openers are set! Puts too much pressure on the middle order with no time to settle! Bad luck @lionsdenkxip # ipl2020 well played @RealShubmanGill @mayankcricket ! @DineshKarthik game changer! – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) October 10, 2020