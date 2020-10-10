Nicholas Pooran Nicholas Pooran has performed brilliantly for Punjab so far. In the last match against Sunrisers, he played a quick knock of 7 runs off 37 balls. In his innings, he hit seven sixes and five fours. Apart from this, Pooran has also shown great play in Fielding. This left-handed wicket-keeper batsman has given edge and pace to the middle-order of Kings XI. If the Kings team, which has lost four consecutive matches, has to return to the winning track against Kolkata, then this Caribbean batsman will be very strong. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi The spinner, who reached the IPL from the Under-19 World Cup, has impressed everyone with his game. In the match against Sunrisers, his bowling started with an aggressive attack but Bishnoi made a good comeback and took three wickets. The young leg-spinner will now have to test his bowling against aggressive batsmen like Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell. Punjab has reposed trust in Bishnoi and so far they have lived up to this belief. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Rahul Tripathi Rahul Tripathi got a chance to start the innings in his second match of the season against Kolkata. Tripathi played a key role in Kolkata’s win against Chennai. The right-handed batsman scored 81 runs off 51 balls. His innings helped the team register their third win of the season. Tripathi has scored 117 runs in two matches so far. Against Punjab, Tripathi can get a chance to start the innings and this player’s best effort will be to take advantage of that and give a strong start to the team. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Pat Cummins Cummins may not have got any wickets in his last match but he bowled tight and conceded just 25 runs in his four overs. This right-handed player is counted among the best fast bowlers in the world. KKR’s team will once again depend on their Australian bowler. Not only this, Cummins can come in lower order and play useful innings with the bat as well. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Varun Chakraborty The Tamil Nadu mystery spinner has performed for Kolkata Knight Riders on important occasions. Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit his first ball at the end of the innings against Chennai Super Kings. But Chakraborty did not lose moderation and in his spin, trapped Dhoni and bowled the next ball, he has bowled with patience and patience in difficult overs. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Punjab’s team is at the bottom of the points table. The team has lost five of the six matches so far. Although he has lost a few close matches which could have resulted in his favor but it could not happen. Now the team will have to get on the winning track soon.