Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), craving for victory in the IPL this season, once again lost by 2 runs on Saturday. The Punjab team played almost full time in this match played against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). But in the final two overs of the match, two Kolkata bowlers changed the stand of the match to lose the match won. Even on the final ball of the match, he had a chance that if Glenn Maxwell hits a six here, he could get a chance to win here with the help of a superover. This is Punjab’s 5th defeat in 6 matches.Glenn Maxwell also played a high long shot off Sunil Narine here but once again luck did not support him. The ball that fell across the boundary fell about 2 inches before the minor form, the entire fun of Punjab was spoiled. This season, on many occasions, reached the threshold of victory, once again the same happened with Punjab that this victory came in his hands but he did not face it.

IPL: Kolkata beat Punjab in high voltage match, fight till last ball

On the final ball of the match, Punjab needed 7 runs to win, if it were to hit a six, then the match would have been tied and the match would have been decided by a superover. The ball was thrown by Sunil Naren, he threw it very close to the wide mark, keeping it away from Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell nevertheless reached the ball and hit the ball here. By the time the ball was in the air, the Knight Riders were stunned as it looked towards the boundary line. This ball was also far from the fielder.

But the luck of the Knight Riders supported him and the ball was already broken before crossing the boundary line. Due to this the Knight Riders lost their lives, Punjab got a four and lost the match by 2 runs. Everyone was surprised to see the difference between the boundary line and the ball’s pitch, but Punjab had nothing left to disappoint here.