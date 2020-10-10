KXIP vs KKR LIVE Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played on Saturday between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match between the two teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of this match. KL Rahul-led team is currently at the bottom of the eight teams table.

The Kings XI Punjab team has played 6 matches so far this season, of which it has won only one. While in five he has to face defeat. Punjab team is at last place in the points table. At the same time, Kolkata Knight Riders have won three out of five, while in 2 they have suffered defeat. Kolkata’s team is fourth in the points table. The command of Punjab is in the hands of KL Rahul. The captain of Kolkata is Dinesh Karthik. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Head to head match

Matches: 25

KKR Won: 17

Punjab won: 8

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sidhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green

Kolkata Knight Riders Possible Playing XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Vijolane. , Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brarar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, Jimmy Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

Kings XI Punjab Probable Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Nicholas Puran, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Mujib ur Rehman, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Courtell