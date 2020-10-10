KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs in the 24th match of IPL 2020. This is Punjab’s sixth defeat in this season. At one time, it seemed as if Punjab would win this match easily, but the amazing captaincy of Dinesh Karthik gave his team a losing game.

Prior to winning the toss, KKR started to bat first and started very poorly. On the score of just 12 runs in the third over, opener Rahul Tripathi was bowled out by Mohammed Shami by scoring 04 runs in 10 balls. After this, Nitish Rana 02 was also disposed of at low cost.

After two wickets fell for just 14 runs, captain Dinesh Karthik sent experienced batsman Eoin Morgan to bat at number four. Morgen shared a 49-run partnership for the third wicket with Shubman Gill, but he returned to the pavilion to score 24 runs in a hurry. Ravi Bishnoi made him his victim.

Captain Dinesh Karthik came to the crease after three wickets fell for 63 runs in the 11th over. He attacked the bowlers of Punjab from the very first ball. Meanwhile, Karthik completed his half-century in 22 balls and also made an important 82-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill was out for 57 runs off 47 balls. During this time, five fours came off his bat. Karthik played a brilliant innings of 58 runs in just 29 balls. During this, Karthik’s strike rate was 200.00. In his half-century innings, Karthik hit eight fours and two sixes.

At the same time, young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi bowled brilliantly for Punjab. He took one wicket for 25 runs in his four overs. Apart from this, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh also got one success each.

After this, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave Punjab a great start to chase the target. Both of them added 115 runs in 14.2 overs for the first wicket. Mayank scored 56 runs in 39 balls and was dismissed by the famous Krishna ball. During this, six fours and a six came out of his bat.

After this, Nicholas Puran, who came to bat at number three, scored 16 runs in 10 balls. He was also dismissed for a score of 144 off the second ball of the 18th over. Punjab needed 20 runs to win in the last two overs, but after Rahul fell the second wicket, Simran Singh was called for batting. Simran could score only four runs in seven balls.

After this, Rahul scored 74 runs and was dismissed on the last ball of the 19th over. Now Punjab needed 14 runs from 6 balls to win and Glenn Maxwell and Mandeep Singh were at the crease.

From here, Punjab could score only 11 runs and KKR won the match by two runs. However, it seemed at one time that the match was tied. In fact, when Punjab needed 7 runs off a ball, Maxwell played for a six against Narine, but the ball fell just an inch before the boundary and Punjab got a four. If it had been a six, a super over would have been played to get the result of the match.

Fast bowler Krishna, playing his first match of the season for KKR, bowled brilliantly. He took three crucial wickets for just 29 runs in the four overs of his quota. Krishna made KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Simran Singh their victims.