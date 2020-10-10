KXIP vs KKR: In the 24th match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs. This is Punjab’s sixth defeat in this season. At one time it seemed as if Punjab would easily win this match, but in the last four overs, it lost the winning match. In this way, Punjab suffered its fifth consecutive defeat.

After losing this way against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that he has no answer. Significantly, in this match, Rahul scored 74 from 58 balls and Mayank Agarwal scored 56 from 39 balls, but despite this, his team had to face defeat by two runs.

After the match, Punjab captain Rahul said, “I don’t have any answer. In the next seven games we will have to come back with more hard work. We bowled brilliantly. It was a new pitch, so we didn’t know that the good line And what will be the length. Still the bowlers kept a good pace. They (KKR) bowled with courage in the death overs. “

Rahul further said that we were never satisfied while chasing the target in this match. You are satisfied only when you win the match. In the end, we kept losing wickets continuously and lost the match.

Significantly, in this match, Kolkata had scored 164 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs while playing first. In response, Punjab’s team could score only 162 runs in the scheduled overs despite a bang.