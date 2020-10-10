Despite playing excellent cricket, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) team is not able to change its fortunes in IPL this time. The Punjab team, who looked winners till the 18th over of their innings at one time against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), once again lost the winning game by 2 runs. This is his 5th defeat in this tournament. The team of Kolkata Knight Riders challenged the Kings to 165 runs here, but they could not overcome it despite making their catch in the match.By the end of 14 overs, Punjab had not lost any of their wickets and both the openers looked to lead the team to victory easily with their respective fifties. But in the 15th over, the famous Krishna dismissed Mayank Agarwal, then KKR found their way back from here. Famous Krishna took 3 wickets and Sunil Naren took 2 wickets to make his team the winner in the match that was out of hand.

Mayank Rahul gave a solid start

Earlier, chasing the target of 165 runs, Punjab got a solid start by their information opening pair KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Both batsmen added 47 runs in the powerplay. Both batsmen added 76 runs without losing any wickets in 10 overs, giving the team a chance to breathe a sigh of relief. This understanding of both batsmen also helped the innings for Kolkata by 14 overs, which could not break the pair.



Picture: From BCCI / IPL

Both batsmen put down fifty, then Mayank out

Both the players displayed their patience brilliantly and carried forward their innings. Both completed their half-centuries in the over of Pat Cummins, who came to throw the 13th over of the innings. Meanwhile, KL Rahul (56) off the famous Krishna ball caught by Shubman Gill standing at deep midwicket.

This was how Kolkata’s innings was

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 164 for 6 wickets in 20 overs on the back of skipper Dinesh Karthik’s best 58 run aggressive innings. Karthik made a useful partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket with opener Shubman Gill (57) in addition to scoring 58 runs in 29 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes. DK (Karthik) was run out on the last ball of the innings. Gill was run out in the 18th over. He scored 57 runs in 47 balls with the help of five fours.

Punjab showed strength in the beginning

At the start of the match, the Punjab team bowled tight in the early overs of the match, allowing KKR to score just 25 runs for two wickets in 6 overs of the power play. Shubman Gill hit the fourth ball of the first over but Arshdeep Singh, who came to bowl from the other end, put pressure on KKR by putting on the maiden over. The pressure benefited from Mohammed Shami, who bowled Rahul Tripathi (4 off 10 balls) off the fourth ball of his second over.

Nitish did not run, Morgan was also set out

Nitish Rana was run out by two runs in the next over. After this, Eoin Morgan and Gill managed the game further. Morgan completed his 1000 runs in the IPL by hitting Shami’s ball in the sixth over. Morgan hit the first six of KKR’s innings off Mujib ur Rehman in the 10th over. Ravi Vishnoi made him his victim. He scored 24 off 23 balls with the help of two fours and a six.

Dinesh Karthik played captaincy innings

After this, Dinesh Karthik, who came to bat, took an aggressive approach. He hit a six off the last ball of the 14th over and then hit 3 fours in the 16th over off Arshdeep. Meanwhile Gill completed his half-century by hitting the third ball of the 15th over. Gill was run out off the last ball of the 18th over.

Andre Russell’s bat did not work

Russell once again failed with the bat and scored five runs off three balls and was caught by wicketkeeper Prabhasimran off Arshdeep. Shami, Arshdeep and Bishnoi had one success each for Punjab, while Mujib and Chris Jordan proved to be quite expensive. KKR scored 81 runs in both of their 8 overs.