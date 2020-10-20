In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) today, Delhi Capitals (DC) have decided to bat first by winning the toss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). A ridiculous case was seen during the toss. Actually, tossed here twice. When the coin was tossed first, the captains of both appeared to be pointing towards each other and by then the coin fell down.

After this the coin was tossed again, then Punjab captain KL Rahul said the tales, but the head came. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer, who won the toss, told Murali Karthik that he wanted to bat. There have been changes in both teams. Rishabh Pant, Shamron Hetmyer and Daniel Samms got the chance in Delhi, while James Neesham replaced Chris Jordan in Punjab.

Who where in the point table

Delhi have 14 points from nine matches and are at the top of the table. After today’s win, his place in the playoffs will be almost confirmed. Punjab has only 6 points from 9 matches and will have to win all the remaining matches to reach the playoffs.

Playing-xi

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk / c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshadip Singh

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stonis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Daniel Semmes, Shimron Hetmeyer, Akshar Patel

Face to face

Total Matches: 25

Punjab won: 14

Delhi won: 11



Top performer

Batting: DC: Shikhar Dhawan (9 matches 359 runs) KXIP: Lokesh Rahul (9 matches, 525 runs)

Boling: DC: Kagiso Rabada (9 matches, 19 wickets) KXIP: Mohammad Shami (9 matches, 14 wickets)