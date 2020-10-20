DubaiThe Kings XI Punjab team, who won two super overs in a single match against Mumbai Indians, will take on the ground against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Incidentally, the previous match of Punjab and Delhi also went to the Super Over where the team captained by KL Rahul suffered defeat. This 38th match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.This season has been very volatile for Kings XI Punjab. The team lost a few close matches but the team has won their last two matches. The team seems to be gaining momentum after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Talking about the points table, Delhi Capitals team is at the top of the table right now while Kings XI Punjab is at number seven.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals’ performance has been very good this season. There is consistency in team performance. The team has won seven matches in nine and topped the points table. It will not be easy for Punjab to cross Delhi.

Mutual combat

There have been a total of 25 matches between the two teams. Out of this, 14 matches have been won by Kings XI Punjab and 11 matches have been won by Delhi Capitals.

The figures

KL Rahul’s performance against Delhi Capitals has not been very good. He has scored at an average of 24.5 in 8 innings against Delhi Capitals. However, in 2018, Rahul made a half-century against Delhi only on 14 balls.

Possible XI

Delhi capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyer Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrie (wicketkeeper), Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Enrich Nortje

Kings xi punjab

KL Rahul (Captain / Wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Morgan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshadip Singh