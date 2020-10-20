Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his strong form and scored a century in the IPL-13 against Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday. At the Dubai International Stadium, Dhawan appeared in unmatched form from the start and continued to shoot brilliantly. This is his second consecutive century in the IPL and he also became the first batsman to do so.He completed his century in the 19th over of the innings of young paceman Arshadip Singh. He played 57 balls for this. Dhawan ran on the fourth ball of Arshdeep’s over and completed 2 runs and also scored a century.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bat first. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Sau landed the opening. Wickets kept falling at one end of Delhi but Dhawan remained frozen. He completed his half-century in 28 balls. Earlier, Dhawan played an unbeaten 101 in his last IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah.

Dhawan joined this special list

Captain Virat Kohli scored more than 100 times in 2016 for his team RCB. At the same time, for the RCB in 2011, the ardent Chris Gayle scored 2 centuries. At the same time, Hashim Amla has scored for Punjab 2 times in 2017, Shane Watson has scored more than 100 times in 2018 for CSK.

Dhawan’s international career is like this

India’s star opener Shikhardhavan has played 34 Tests, 136 ODIs and 61 T20 Internationals in a career. His name is 2315 in Tests, 5688 in ODIs and 1588 runs in T20 International.