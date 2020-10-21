KXIP vs DC: Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the 38th match of IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals scored 164 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant century by opener Shikhar Dhawan. In response to this, Punjab easily chased down the target in 19 overs thanks to the explosive innings of Nicholas Puran. Nicholas Puran is not happy even after playing match-winning innings for Punjab.

After the match, Puran said that he wanted to return after winning the team, but he regrets that he was dismissed prematurely. He said, “Great match. We talked about improvement in many ways. I started well, but I regret that I could not finish the match. It is very disappointing for me. We have to win all the matches right now. Our team He is bowling well. Hopefully we will play well in the future as well. “

The good thing for Punjab was that Glenn Maxwell also scored in this match. He played a brilliant innings of 32 runs with the help of three fours in 24 balls. Chris Gayle scored 29 runs in just 13 balls. In the end Deepak Hooda and James Neesham remain unbeaten. Neesham gave his team the victory by hitting a six off the ball of Daniel Samms.

After this victory, the chances of Punjab reaching the play-offs have also increased. She has now come at number five in the points table with four wins. At the same time, Delhi Capitals are still number one in the points table with seven wins in 10 matches.