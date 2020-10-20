Shikhar Dhawan’s record century, Delhi 164 runs With the help of the in-form opener Shikhar Dhawan’s second consecutive century, the Delhi Capitals scored a challenging score of 164 for 5 against Kings XI Punjab. Dhawan, who scored the first century of his T20 career (101 not out) in the last match against Chennai Super Kings, started from there and scored an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes. He became the first batsman to score a century in consecutive matches in the IPL.

Flop other than peak Delhi’s innings revolved completely around him as none other than him could reach the score of 20 runs. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami (two for 28) and spinners Glenn Maxwell (one for 31), Murugan Ashwin (one for 33) and Ravi Bishnoi (24 runs from three overs) have the rest of the batsmen on the pitch looking favorable for batting. He was not allowed to play freely but he did not do one in front of Dhawan.

50+ and 5 thousand runs in fourth consecutive innings also The left-handed Shikhar scored 50 or more runs in the fourth consecutive inning. He is the sixth batsman to achieve this feat in the IPL. He also became the 5th batsman to complete 5000 runs in this T20 league with a six hit on Bishnoi. He completed a century off 57 balls.

IPL: Batsmen scoring two or more centuries in a season 4 centuries: Virat Kohli (RCB), 2016

2 Centuries: Chris Gayle (RCB), 2011

2 Centuries: Hashim Amla (KXIP), 2017

2 centuries: Shane Watson (CSK), 2018

2 Centuries: Shikhar Dhawan (DC), 2020

Akshar Patel spoiled the beginning of Punjab Akshar Patel gave Punjab the first blow to chase the target of 165 runs. He caught the in-form KL Rahul in the hands of Daniel Symes. The wicket fell on the second ball of the third over.

Season’s expensive over: Chris Gayle hit Tusshar with two sixes and 3 fours Tushar Deshpande, who came for the 5th over of the innings, faced Chris Gayle. He was greeted with fours and then hit 5 boundaries in 5 balls, hitting fours, sixes, fours and sixes. A total of 26 runs were scored in this over, which is also the most expensive over of the current season.

2 wickets fell in Ashwin’s over Punjab got R.S. Ashwin got a double blow in the over when Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal returned to the pavilion. Gayle was bowled by Ashwin on the second ball of this sixth over of the innings. Gayle hit 3 fours and 2 sixes in his innings of 13 balls. Then Mayank Agarwal (5) was run out on the 5th ball. Punjab’s score was 56 for 3 wickets.

Maxi and Puran’s partnership was the turning point After the big batsmen returned, Nicholas Pooran (69) and in-form Glenn Maxwell (32) took the lead and put on 69-run partnership. This fourth wicket partnership played the turning point in the match. It is to be commended here by Nicholas Pooran, who hit 53 runs in just 28 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes. Both these batsmen were out, but by then Delhi had lost the match.

Dhansu in-form Gabbar i.e. Shikhar Dhawan made unmatched betting and thanks to his unbeaten 106 runs, Delhi took 164 runs for 5 wickets. He hoped that Delhi Capilts bowler Kings XI would succeed in stopping Punjab, but this did not happen. In the 38th match of the IPL-13, the Punjab team lost twenty thanks to the fiery partnership of 69 runs between Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell. He scored 167 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by 5 wickets. With this, he also avenged the defeat in the super over.