Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal, who had lost the first match of the Indian Premier League despite coming back to victory on a comeback against Delhi Capitals, said he was sorry for not finishing the match. Chasing a target of 158 runs to win, Punjab had lost five wickets for 55 runs, but after that Aggarwal scored 89 runs to take him to 157 runs. Punjab needed one run in the last two balls but Marcus Stoinis took the wicket with both balls and pulled the match into a super over in which Delhi emerged victorious.

Mayank told Kings XI Punjab TV that it was a difficult day but there are also many positive aspects. The way we returned was fantastic. Bowled well with a new ball. In these circumstances, it is very sad to not win. He said that this was the first match. We will win further. It was fantastic to play the first match this way. We wanted a single run and we should have won. The 28-year-old batsman from Bengaluru said that the 158-run score was good.

He said that it was a good score and in the break we knew that we can win if we make good partnerships. We batted well but now what to say about the last moments. He praised Delhi all-rounder Stoinis, who also did the ball after scoring 53 off 21 balls. Delhi’s left-arm spinner Akshar Patel said that Stoinis will have a good impact in the team. He said that if the team goes down with six bowlers then an all-rounder is needed. Stoinis has already done brilliantly in the match, saying that he specializes in both bat and ball fun.