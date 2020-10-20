KXIP vs DC LIVE Score Updates: The team of Kings XI Punjab will take on the Delhi Capitals in a fantastic form at the Dubai International Stadium today. Punjab played a historic match on Sunday, defeating Mumbai Indians after playing two super overs. Earlier, the decision of the match between the two teams was also announced in the Super Over, where Delhi defeated Punjab.

This season has been good for Delhi, but the same cannot be said for Punjab. However, Punjab has won both their last matches and hence their confidence will be high. But the thing to note in both these victories is that these wins have come due to his top-order batsmen. Captain Lokesh Rahul and Chris Gayle played brilliant innings against Bangalore and then Rahul’s bat was also played against Mumbai.

Opener Mayank Agarwal is also an in-form batsman. Just by coming on these three, the story of Punjab’s batting ends. Team management needs to pay attention to this. Despite the continuous failure of Glenn Maxwell, he is being given a chance while some good players are sitting outside, who can fill the gap of Maxwell. In bowling, Mohammed Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have done well and young Arshdeep Singh has also done well here.

The players have done well for Punjab personally, but as a united and balanced team, there is nothing special to see from Punjab and that is why the team is forced to face defeat even after coming close to winning many times. happened. The rest of the team’s players need to join Rahul, Mayank, Gayle, Shami, Bishnoi.

In the last match, Dhawan scored the first century of his IPL career and won the team against Chennai.

Prithvi Shaw, Captain Shreyas Iyer are also in form. Shaw is getting out quickly from some matches and in this match he will be trying to play a good innings. Veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane, who has replaced Pant, has not left yet. His form may be a cause for concern for the team. In the end, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrie and Shimran Hetmyer can give the team good runs with big shots.

In bowling, the pair of Cagiso Rabada and Enrique Norkhia has been excellent. These two have got a good partner in the form of Tushar Deshpande. As far as spin is concerned, the pair of Ravichandran Ashwin and Akshar Patel is one of the best pairs in the league.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Krishnappa Gautam, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Hardas Wijolen, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Mujib ur Rehman, Darshan Nalakande, James Neesham, Ishaan Porel, Prabhasimran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tejinder Singh.

Kings XI Punjab probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (captain), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshadip Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel ,, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Cagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Enrique Norkhia, Tushar Deshpande.

Possible playing eleven for Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carrie (wicket keeper), Akshar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Enrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.