KXIP vs DC: Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the 38th match of IPL 2020. This is Punjab’s fourth win in this season. Explosive batsman Nicholas Pooran was the hero of this victory of Punjab. Puran played a match-winning innings of 53 runs in 28 balls. During this, six fours and three sixes came out of his bat.

In fact, Delhi Capitals had scored 164 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs thanks to the brilliant century of opener Shikhar Dhawan while playing first. In response, Punjab easily chased down the target in 19 overs thanks to Chris Gayle and Nicholas Puran’s explosive innings.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals started off to bat first after winning the toss and it was not a good start. Opener Prithvi Shaw returned to the pavilion after scoring just seven runs in the fourth over, scoring 25 runs. After this, captain Shreyas Iyer, who came to bat at number three, also started walking by scoring only 14 runs. However, Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan shared a 48-run partnership for the second wicket.

Despite falling two wickets, Shikhar Dhawan, running in excellent form, continued to attack the Punjab bowlers. Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106 from 61 balls. During this time, 12 fours and three sixes came out of his bat. This is Dhawan’s second consecutive century in this season. Earlier, he scored an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

Apart from Dhawan, Rishabh Pant scored 14, Marcus Stoinis 09 and Shimran Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 10 runs. On the slow pitch where the rest of the batsmen were struggling. At the same time, Dhawan was playing his favorite shots all around the field.

Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly for Punjab. He took two wickets for 28 runs in four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham and Murugan Ashwin got one success each.

After this, Punjab started off chasing the target of 165 runs from Delhi. KL Rahul, who was in great form in the third over, was dismissed after scoring just 15 runs. After this, Mayank Agarwal also returned to the pavilion with a personal score of five runs.

Meanwhile, Chris Gayle played an explosive innings of 29 runs in just 13 balls. He scored 26 runs in one over of Tushar Deshpande. Three fours and two sixes came out of Gayle’s bat today. After Gayle, Nicholas Pooran also attacked the Delhi bowlers. Puran played a match-winning innings of 53 runs in 28 balls. During this, six fours and three sixes came out of his bat. However, Puran also returned to the pavilion on the score of 125 runs in the 13th over. Puran was caught by Rabada behind the wicket.

After this, Glenn Maxwell made 32 off 24 balls with three fours and Deepak Hooda scored an unbeaten 15 in 22 balls. However, in the end James Neesham’s unbeaten 10 gave his team victory by hitting a six.

Kagiso Rabada bowled amazingly for Delhi. He took two wickets for 27 runs in four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Akshar Patel and R Ashwin got one success each.