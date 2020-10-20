Kings XI Punjab, looking for their first title, defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in the IPL-13 match on Tuesday. Delhi scored 164 for 5 wickets thanks to a brilliant century by Shikhar Dhawan (106 *) but Punjab lost the target in 19 overs after losing 5 wickets.Lokesh Rahul’s captaincy team Punjab recorded their fourth win in 10 matches and now has 8 points. At the same time, Delhi Capitals suffered a third defeat in as many matches but the team is still on top with 14 points.

Nicholas’s power, Maxwell also showed power

After falling 3 wickets, Punjab was handled by Nicholas Pooran and the innings proceeded with Glenn Maxwell. Together, they added 69 runs for the fourth wicket. Nicholas Pooran completed the half-century off 27 balls, but gave the wicket to Rabada on the next ball. He hit 6 fours and 3 sixes in his innings of 28 balls. Then Glenn Maxwell also became Rabada’s victim with a personal score of 32. The team’s 5th wicket fell at a score of 147. Maxwell hit 3 fours off 24 balls.

Punjab did not start well

Chasing a target of 165, Punjab did not have a good start and captain Lokesh Rahul was caught by Akshar Patel in the third over of the innings. Rahul was caught by Daniel Sams who hit 1 four, 1 six in his 11-ball innings. After this, Ravichandran Ashwin fell 2 wickets in the over. He was bowled by the flamboyant Chris Gayle (29) on the second ball of the sixth over of the innings, while Mayank Agarwal (5) was run out on the fifth ball. Punjab’s 3 wickets fell to 56 runs.

Dhawan’s second consecutive IPL century

In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan scored his second consecutive century in the IPL. Dhawan appeared in strong form, scoring the first century of his T20 career (101 not out) in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. He scored an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes. He became the first batsman to score a century in consecutive matches in the IPL.

Second batsman of Delhi flopped

Delhi’s innings revolved completely around Dhawan as none other than him reached the score of 20 runs. Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami (two for 28) and spinners Glenn Maxwell (one for 31), Murugan Ashwin (one for 33) and Ravi Bishnoi (24 runs from three overs) have the rest of the batsmen on the pitch looking favorable for batting. He was not allowed to play freely but he did not do one in front of Dhawan.

Prithvi again returns cheaply

Youth opener Prithvi Sauv (7) failed to reach double digits in the fourth consecutive match. He has scored only 11 runs in these matches. His timing was not right on the ball he caught by James Neesham (1-17) but Dhawan tried to dominate from the beginning. He put pressure on the bowlers by hitting three fours in one over of Punjab’s most influential bowler Shami.

Dhawan’s 50+ score in fourth consecutive innings

The left-handed batsman scored 50 or more runs in the fourth consecutive innings. He is the sixth batsman to achieve this feat in the IPL. He also became the fifth batsman to complete 5000 runs in this T20 league with a six over Bishnoi. He completed a century off 57 balls. Dhawan played this innings while wickets were falling at regular intervals from the other end.

Shami gave 2 shocks

Captain Shreyas Iyer (14 off 12 balls) gave his wicket in reward. Rishabh Pant (14 runs off 20 balls), who recovered from injury, was seen struggling to score runs as long as he was at the crease. Marcus Stoinis (9) also failed to support Dhawan in the death overs. Shimron Hetmyer (10) returned to the pavilion on the last ball. Shami took 2 wickets for Punjab while Murugan Ashwin, Neesham and Maxwell got 1-1 wickets.