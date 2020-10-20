KXIP vs DC: In the 38th match of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals have decided to bat first by winning the toss. At the same time, the team of Kings XI Punjab will bowl first. Rishabh Pant and Shimran Hetmyer have returned in this match for Delhi. At the same time, Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams has got a chance to make his debut. Punjab has replaced James Neesham in the playing eleven in place of Chris Jordan.

After the toss, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that we will bat first. We have had a lot of success in doing this. We had a dramatic game against him (KXIP) in the last match, and they are also playing a game with two super overs. Our players are returning from injuries. We have made three changes in the team today.

After the toss, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul said that I wanted to bowl first. Because we have done this in the last two matches. The effort that the boys have shown in the nine games is very good indeed. We only did so much in the last game and it was important to get those two points. We have made a change in the team.

Playing cap of Delhi Capitals- Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimran Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Akshar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada and Daniel Samms.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI – KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh and Mohammed Shami.