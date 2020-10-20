KXIP vs DC: In the 38th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals gave Kings XI Punjab a target of 165 runs after batting first. Shikhar Dhawan played an unbeaten century of 106 runs for Delhi. With this, he became the first batsman to score two consecutive centuries in the IPL. Earlier, he scored an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals started off to bat first after winning the toss and it was not a good start. Opener Prithvi Shaw returned to the pavilion after scoring just seven runs in the fourth over, scoring 25 runs. After this, captain Shreyas Iyer, who came to bat at number three, also started walking by scoring only 14 runs. However, Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan shared a 48-run partnership for the second wicket.

Despite falling two wickets, Shikhar Dhawan, running in excellent form, continued to attack the Punjab bowlers. Dhawan scored an unbeaten 106 from 61 balls. During this time, 12 fours and three sixes came out of his bat. This is Dhawan’s second consecutive century in this season. Earlier, he scored an unbeaten century against Chennai Super Kings in the last match.

Apart from Dhawan, Rishabh Pant scored 14, Marcus Stoinis 09 and Shimran Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 10 runs. On the slow pitch where the rest of the batsmen were struggling. At the same time, Dhawan was playing his favorite shots all around the field.

Mohammad Shami bowled brilliantly for Punjab. He took two wickets for 28 runs in four overs of his quota. Apart from this, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham and Murugan Ashwin got one success each.