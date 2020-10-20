KXIP vs DC: The 38th match of IPL 2020 will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 07:30 pm today. In this season, the first super over was played between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, which Delhi won. Such Punjab will come to the ground today with the intention of avenge the previous defeat. Let us know which players are going to have their eyes on the performance of this match.

1- Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored his first century in the IPL against Chennai Super Kings, and won the team on his own. Dhawan is running in excellent form. In his last three matches, he has scored two half-centuries and a century. The most interesting thing is that Dhawan has meanwhile scored with aggression. In such a situation, Dhawan can still play an explosive innings. Dhawan has 359 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 51.29.

2- Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal, the second highest run-scorer of IPL 2020, can complete the 400-run mark today. Mayank is in excellent form and even today a big innings can come out of his bat. Mayank had a brilliant half-century against Delhi this season. This season, Mayank has scored 393 runs at an average of 43.67 and a strike rate of 159.11.

3- Rishabh Pant

Wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant was not part of the team in the last few matches due to injury. But now he is fully fit and can return to the team in the match against Punjab today. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes will remain on Pant’s performance.

4- Chris Gayle

Universe boss Chris Gayle has played two matches so far this season, in which he has played innings of 53 and 24 runs respectively. Gayle, the world’s most explosive opener batsman, is batting at number three for Punjab this season. Today, Punjab will expect a big innings from Gayle. In such a situation, the eyes of his fans are still on Gayle’s performance.

5- KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul is batting amazing this season. Rahul has 525 runs in 9 matches at an average of 75.00 and a strike rate of 135.66. During this time, one century and five half-centuries have come out of his bat. Today, he can become the first player to hit 50 fours this season by hitting five fours against Delhi. Due to Rahul’s superb form, all eyes will remain on his performance even today.