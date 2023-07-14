Michal Kwiatkowski won the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France on Friday. At about 11 kilometers from the finish on the Grand Colombier, a mountain of the hors category, the Pole decided to go solo. In the end he finished with a lead of 47 seconds over the closest pursuers. It is the second time that Kwiatkowski has won a stage of the Tour de France. He previously did so in 2020.

Jonas Vingegaard remains the classification leader, but his rival Tadej Pogacar caught up with the Dane from Jumbo-Visma by eight seconds. Uphill, the Slovenian Pogacar waited a long time, but in the last kilometers he decided to look for the attack. Pogacar eventually crossed the finish line four seconds ahead of Vingegaard. The Slovenian also took four bonus seconds, so that the difference between the two riders in the general classification is only nine seconds.

The fourteenth Tour stage is scheduled for Saturday. It starts in Annemasse and ends in Morzine. Over a distance of 151.8 kilometers, the riders cross the Col de Saxel, Col de Cou, Col du Feu, Col de la Ramaz and Col de Joux Plane, after which the final is downhill.